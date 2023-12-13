Johns Creek passes regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries

Johns Creek has taken an in-depth look at how nearby jurisdictions are handling the state’s recent approval to sell and distribute medical cannabis to registered patients and their caregivers in the form of low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil. The city reviewed how Alpharetta, Doraville, Dunwoody, Forsyth County and Roswell plan to impose restrictions.

Based on this research and following a recent public hearing, Johns Creek adopted a zoning ordinance amendment to regulate future medical cannabis dispensaries. The restrictions will require any company hoping to open a dispensary in the city to apply for rezoning.

Specifically, the city’s zoning amendment prohibits medical cannabis dispensaries within 2,000 feet of any residential dwelling, residential substance abuse diagnostic or treatment facility, any licensed drug or alcohol rehabilitation facility, religious institution or place of worship, early care or education program, public or private school, college or university, governmental facility or park, and not within 3 miles of another medical cannabis dispensary.