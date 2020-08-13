Breaking News

Johns Creek park pavilions again available for rent

Johns Creek Recreation and Parks again offers park pavilions for rent, and it asks guests to observe CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Johns Creek and its Recreation and Parks Division announced pavilions are once again available for rent for in-person gatherings.

“If you are planning an event, whether a birthday party, anniversary or shower, the city of Johns Creek can help,” the city said, adding that a variety of outdoor event facilities are offered at each of its four main parks for groups of up to 50 people.

Rental fees range from $15 to $30 per hour, depending on the pavilion’s size. Only one group rental is allowed per pavilion per day. All facilities will be cleaned following booked events, and renters are asked to follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For field and pavilion rentals, contact Recreation Manager Kirk Franz at kirk.franz@johnscreekga.gov or 678-512-3261. Information: https://bit.ly/2XSKr1N

