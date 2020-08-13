Johns Creek park pavilions again available for rent

“If you are planning an event, whether a birthday party, anniversary or shower, the city of Johns Creek can help,” the city said, adding that a variety of outdoor event facilities are offered at each of its four main parks for groups of up to 50 people.

Rental fees range from $15 to $30 per hour, depending on the pavilion’s size. Only one group rental is allowed per pavilion per day. All facilities will be cleaned following booked events, and renters are asked to follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.