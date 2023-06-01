Johns Creek moving forward on Barnwell Road improvements

Johns Creek has given Thomas and Hutton Engineering the go ahead to begin engineering multi-modal improvements to Barnwell Road between Niblick Drive and North Peak Drive.

This segment of Barnwell Road does not have sidewalks or bike lanes on either side of the road although it serves residents from the many adjacent neighborhoods and connects them north to Old Alabama Road and south to Holcomb Bridge Road.

An intersection improvement at Barnwell Road and Holcomb Bridge Road is currently under construction and will provide a sidewalk on the west side of Barnwell Road between Holcomb Bridge Road and Niblick Drive. The other existing stretch of sidewalk on Barnwell Road is on the west side of Barnwell Road between North Peak Drive and Old Alabama Road.

To connect these two sections, Thomas and Hutton Engineering will develop an engineering design to provide an 8-foot-wide sidewalk/trail and a 4-foot-wide bike lane along the southbound side of Barnwell Road.