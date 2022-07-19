Johns Creek making progress on Jones Bridge intersection

The city has been working to improve traffic congestion along the Jones Bridge Road corridor at its intersections with cross-streets. After looking at numerous options, traffic counts, traffic patterns and getting input from citizens who travel the corridor regularly, engineers came up with two concepts for improving the intersection.

For both alternatives, improvements to the intersection at Douglas Road will require modifications to the intersection at Sargent Road. The first alternative is a traditional signalized intersection improvement, and the second would include a multi-lane roundabout.