Johns Creek making progress on Jones Bridge intersection

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $188,390 contract with Lowe Engineers for full engineering at the Jones Bridge Road at Douglas Road intersection.
The city has been working to improve traffic congestion along the Jones Bridge Road corridor at its intersections with cross-streets. After looking at numerous options, traffic counts, traffic patterns and getting input from citizens who travel the corridor regularly, engineers came up with two concepts for improving the intersection.
For both alternatives, improvements to the intersection at Douglas Road will require modifications to the intersection at Sargent Road. The first alternative is a traditional signalized intersection improvement, and the second would include a multi-lane roundabout.
Community response is overwhelmingly in favor of improvements at the intersection, but equally divided between the two alternatives. Since construction costs for both alternatives would be about the same, the city looked at intersection operations, driver expectations and property impacts.
The Douglas Road intersection will remain signalized and improvements to the intersection of Jones Bridge Road and Sargent Road will be included in the engineering contract. The signals at both Sargent Road and Douglas Road will be coordinated to aid traffic flow.
