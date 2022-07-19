BreakingNews
BREAKING: Georgia authority OKs incentive deal for Hyundai EV plant
ajc logo
X

Johns Creek making progress on Jones Bridge intersection

Johns Creek recently approved a contract for full engineering at the intersection of Jones Bridge Road at Douglas Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Combined ShapeCaption
Johns Creek recently approved a contract for full engineering at the intersection of Jones Bridge Road at Douglas Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $188,390 contract with Lowe Engineers for full engineering at the Jones Bridge Road at Douglas Road intersection.

The city has been working to improve traffic congestion along the Jones Bridge Road corridor at its intersections with cross-streets. After looking at numerous options, traffic counts, traffic patterns and getting input from citizens who travel the corridor regularly, engineers came up with two concepts for improving the intersection.

For both alternatives, improvements to the intersection at Douglas Road will require modifications to the intersection at Sargent Road. The first alternative is a traditional signalized intersection improvement, and the second would include a multi-lane roundabout.

Community response is overwhelmingly in favor of improvements at the intersection, but equally divided between the two alternatives. Since construction costs for both alternatives would be about the same, the city looked at intersection operations, driver expectations and property impacts.

The Douglas Road intersection will remain signalized and improvements to the intersection of Jones Bridge Road and Sargent Road will be included in the engineering contract. The signals at both Sargent Road and Douglas Road will be coordinated to aid traffic flow.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
UPDATED: Sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe2h ago
COVID-19: Georgia’s summer surge is here
2h ago
Cobb school logo resembling Nazi crest sparks outrage
2h ago
After crushing defeat, David Perdue wants to heal GOP rifts
10h ago
After crushing defeat, David Perdue wants to heal GOP rifts
10h ago
Utah man pleads guilty to killing mother, 3 siblings
3h ago
The Latest
Alpharetta to end curbside glass recycling program in August
2h ago
Milton contract moving Morris Road widening ahead
7h ago
Star House in Roswell hiring tutors
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top