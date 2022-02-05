Johns Creek is looking for the city’s next leaders

Johns Creek is accepting applications now for the Class of 2023 Adult Leadership Program. The nine-month structured program exposes a cross-section of Johns Creek citizens to the key issues facing the community while challenging them to take on real leadership roles in the city.
The program selects approximately 18-28 leaders each year for the program that kicks off in August and includes an alumni/board welcome orientation, a one-day retreat, nine one-day sessions, a class project, and graduation in May.
Past class projects have included the Autry Mill Butterfly Garden, Newtown Park Tunnel Mural and Macedonia Cemetery Project.
Details: www.leadershipjohnscreek.com/. Questions: mattis@leadershipjohnscreek.com.
