Johns Creek is looking for the city’s next leaders

The 2021 Leadership Johns Creek Class will complete the nine-month program in May. (Courtesy Leadership Johns Creek)

The 2021 Leadership Johns Creek Class will complete the nine-month program in May.

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Johns Creek is accepting applications now for the Class of 2023 Adult Leadership Program. The nine-month structured program exposes a cross-section of Johns Creek citizens to the key issues facing the community while challenging them to take on real leadership roles in the city.

The program selects approximately 18-28 leaders each year for the program that kicks off in August and includes an alumni/board welcome orientation, a one-day retreat, nine one-day sessions, a class project, and graduation in May.

Past class projects have included the Autry Mill Butterfly Garden, Newtown Park Tunnel Mural and Macedonia Cemetery Project.

Details: www.leadershipjohnscreek.com/. Questions: mattis@leadershipjohnscreek.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
