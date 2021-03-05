X

Johns Creek invites public input on Haynes Bridge Road widening

Johns Creek will hold a community input meeting on the Haynes Bridge Road Widening project at 6 p.m. March 18 at City Hall. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
Johns Creek will hold a community input meeting on the Haynes Bridge Road Widening project at 6 p.m. March 18 at City Hall. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Johns Creek will hold a community input meeting on the Haynes Bridge Road Widening (end of engineering phase) project at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.

The project includes widening Haynes Bridge Road from two to four lanes between Old Alabama Road and Mansell Road. Pedestrian access will also be improved along the corridor using both sidewalks and trails.

During the meeting, the city will present a final concept of the engineering phase designs and how right-of-way impacts the community. The final concept also addresses concerns raised in the concept phase public input period.

Residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback. For those unable to attend in-person, meeting materials and an online comment form will be available.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/ncnr3scs.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.