As prices fall, Kemp is set to extend gas tax break until mid-September
Johns Creek hiring firefighters and police

Johns Creek is hiring firefighters and police officers. (Courtesy Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Johns Creek Fire Department is seeking additional firefighters. Starting base salaries range between $42,467 and $47,576. Additional pay for overtime and holiday pay. Paramedics receive an annual bonus of $2,500. Special events also provide overtime opportunities.

Firefighters are responsible for conducting emergency and non-emergency activities based from one of four fire stations in the city. Their mission is “to provide high-quality advanced life support medical response, rescue individuals from life-threatening situations, suppress fires, respond to calls and ensure safe buildings, homes, and neighborhoods” in Johns Creek.

The city is also in an ongoing effort to hire additional police officers. Online applications are reviewed quarterly as needed. The department requires a rigorous vetting process that includes the application, an oral interview, physical agility test, background check, polygraph, medical evaluation and drug test, psychological evaluation and a final interview with the Chief of Police.

Details and to apply: www.johnscreekga.gov/careers.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
