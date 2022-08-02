Johns Creek hiring firefighters and police

Firefighters are responsible for conducting emergency and non-emergency activities based from one of four fire stations in the city. Their mission is “to provide high-quality advanced life support medical response, rescue individuals from life-threatening situations, suppress fires, respond to calls and ensure safe buildings, homes, and neighborhoods” in Johns Creek.

The city is also in an ongoing effort to hire additional police officers. Online applications are reviewed quarterly as needed. The department requires a rigorous vetting process that includes the application, an oral interview, physical agility test, background check, polygraph, medical evaluation and drug test, psychological evaluation and a final interview with the Chief of Police.