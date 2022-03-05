Johns Creek enters agreement with National Park Service for Greenway

Johns Creek has entered into a partner design and construction agreement with the National Park Service for the first segment of the city’s Chattahoochee River Greenway.
This covers the area from Cauley Creek Park to Abbotts Bridge Road through the Abbotts Bridge Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
The agreement is required for all projects constructed on National Park Service land and does not cost Johns Creek any additional funds but, puts in writing that the city agrees to follow all required NPS guidelines and requirements in design, construction and maintenance of the project.
About the Author
Editors' Picks