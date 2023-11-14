Johns Creek completes Brumbelow Road safety features

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
0 minutes ago

A new High-Intensity Activated CrossWalK (HAWK) light has been installed to provide a safe, signalized, mid-block pedestrian crossing on Brumbelow Road between Newtown Park and the Mount Pisgah Christian School Patriot Athletic Campus.

The project includes the addition of a new mast arm pole with overhead beacons, pedestrian-activated push buttons and ADA-compliant ramps on both sides of the road. The city also added a pedestrian path to provide access from the ramps and sidewalk to the park trail.

A HAWK light is a traffic control device used to stop vehicle traffic to allow pedestrians to cross the roadway safely. The purpose of a HAWK beacon is stop traffic only as needed when pedestrians are present needing to cross the road. The HAWK light provides a traffic control alternative to traffic signals.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
