Johns Creek completes Brumbelow Road safety features

The project includes the addition of a new mast arm pole with overhead beacons, pedestrian-activated push buttons and ADA-compliant ramps on both sides of the road. The city also added a pedestrian path to provide access from the ramps and sidewalk to the park trail.

A HAWK light is a traffic control device used to stop vehicle traffic to allow pedestrians to cross the roadway safely. The purpose of a HAWK beacon is stop traffic only as needed when pedestrians are present needing to cross the road. The HAWK light provides a traffic control alternative to traffic signals.