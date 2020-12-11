Johns Creek awards contracts to create two roundabouts

Both roundabout contracts went to Summit Construction & Development LLC: $910,385 at Barnwell and Rivermont Parkway; and $778,459 at Bell and Cauley Creek Park/Old Homestead Trail.

The also council approved a $92,530 task order with Wood Environmental & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. to provide construction engineering and inspection services for the Barnwell project; and a $73,540 task order with Accura Engineering and Consulting Services Inc. to do likewise for the Bell project.