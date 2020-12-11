Johns Creek awards contracts to create two roundabouts

The Johns Creek City Council has awarded construction contracts for roundabouts on Barnwell and Bell roads.
Both roundabout contracts went to Summit Construction & Development LLC: $910,385 at Barnwell and Rivermont Parkway; and $778,459 at Bell and Cauley Creek Park/Old Homestead Trail.
The also council approved a $92,530 task order with Wood Environmental & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. to provide construction engineering and inspection services for the Barnwell project; and a $73,540 task order with Accura Engineering and Consulting Services Inc. to do likewise for the Bell project.
Groundbreaking for the Barnwell roundabout is expected this month, and for the Bell roundabout – which will serve as the entrance to the future Cauley Creek Park – in January, staff said in a report to the council. Both projects are anticipated to take nine months to complete, weather permitting.