Johns Creek awards contract for intersection project

The work at Medlock Bridge Road (Ga. 141) and State Bridge Road is an interim solution, as the council has yet to settle on a long-term plan, according to a staff report to the council.

Plans call for widening the western, State Bridge leg of the intersection from four to six lanes, and restriping the southbound Medlock Bridge travel lanes. Work is expected to begin in early September and, weather permitting, be completed in nine months, staff said.