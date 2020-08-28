X

Johns Creek awards contract for intersection project

Said to be the most heavily trafficked and congested intersection in Johns Creek, the crossroads of Medlock Bridge and State Bridge roads will receive interim improvements in a $1.9 million project.
Credit: Google Maps

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Johns Creek City Council has awarded a $1.65 million construction contract to Vertical Earth Inc. for improvements to an intersection described by staff as the most heavily trafficked and congested crossroads in the city.

The work at Medlock Bridge Road (Ga. 141) and State Bridge Road is an interim solution, as the council has yet to settle on a long-term plan, according to a staff report to the council.

Plans call for widening the western, State Bridge leg of the intersection from four to six lanes, and restriping the southbound Medlock Bridge travel lanes. Work is expected to begin in early September and, weather permitting, be completed in nine months, staff said.

The council also awarded a $74,445 construction engineering and inspection services contract to Atlas Technical Consultants; and approved a $165,964 construction contingency, for a total project cost of $1.9 million. Information: https://bit.ly/32vA9GC

