Johns Creek approves pedestrian tunnel under Medlock Bridge Road

In October, the city chose an arch culvert option, which will provide an underpass under Medlock Bridge Road similar to one in Stone Mountain Park. The city feels the arch culvert underpass option will be the most cost effective, provide the most direct route, have minimal impact to surrounding property and is compatible with the proposed boardwalk from Creekside Park running through the constructed wetlands.

In a recent action, the Johns Creek City Council approved a $305,000 engineering contract with Michael Baker for the Town Center Pedestrian Crossing project. The project is funded using TSPLOST II.