X
Dark Mode Toggle

Johns Creek approves pedestrian tunnel under Medlock Bridge Road

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek has been looking at ways to create a pedestrian crossing to connect Town Center to the restaurants and retail on the west side of Ga. 141/Medlock Bridge Road and mark the entrance into the city’s Town Center.

In October, the city chose an arch culvert option, which will provide an underpass under Medlock Bridge Road similar to one in Stone Mountain Park. The city feels the arch culvert underpass option will be the most cost effective, provide the most direct route, have minimal impact to surrounding property and is compatible with the proposed boardwalk from Creekside Park running through the constructed wetlands.

In a recent action, the Johns Creek City Council approved a $305,000 engineering contract with Michael Baker for the Town Center Pedestrian Crossing project. The project is funded using TSPLOST II.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting law suit
1h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Will a 14,000-acre Bartow wildlife preserve stay wild or be developed?
5h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Will a 14,000-acre Bartow wildlife preserve stay wild or be developed?
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton approves contract for Hamby Road bridge rail replacement
Johns Creek accepting applications for community garden
Alpharetta residents to comment on trails headed to Big Creek Greenway
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
5h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top