Johns Creek approves new subdivision despite nearby residents’ concerns

The new subdivision will be located on 10 acres in the Medlock community between a dental office and a synagogue.

The property, rezoned from agricultural use, is limited to having two homes per acre under the conditions presented by Councilman Larry DiBiasi.

Chris Coughlin, the sole council member who voted against the rezoning, said the project is a departure from the comprehensive plan.

“I’m pretty liberal on certain cases where we do deviate but I do treat the (comprehensive plan) as a binding guide because people do buy their homes, buy their locations with that promise made to them ...”

Providence has built several subdivisions in Johns Creek including neighborhoods with similar density to what the company had wanted to build, Warren Jolly, president of Providence, told City Council.

“People don’t want 18,000-square-foot lots anymore. They want small lots, community spaces,” he said.