Johns Creek approves engineering contract for Chattahoochee River Greenway

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved $600,000 for an engineering contract with Thomas and Hutton for the Chattahoochee River Greenway, plus an additional $60,000 for survey, geotechnical, and environmental studies. The council also approved a Project Framework Agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation which will allow them to take advantage of grant funds for the project.
In June 2020, Johns Creek was awarded $480,000 in federal funds from the Atlanta Regional Commission for the engineering phase of the Chattahoochee River Greenway. The grant requires a 20%, or $120,000, match from the city. In recent months, the city has been working with the ARC and GDOT to complete the prerequisite steps of the required plan development process.