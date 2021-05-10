ajc logo
X

Johns Creek approves engineering contract for Chattahoochee River Greenway

The Abbotts Bridge Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNA shown in red) was identified as the ideal first segment for the City’s Chattahoochee River Greenway. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
The Abbotts Bridge Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNA shown in red) was identified as the ideal first segment for the City’s Chattahoochee River Greenway. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved $600,000 for an engineering contract with Thomas and Hutton for the Chattahoochee River Greenway, plus an additional $60,000 for survey, geotechnical, and environmental studies. The council also approved a Project Framework Agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation which will allow them to take advantage of grant funds for the project.

In June 2020, Johns Creek was awarded $480,000 in federal funds from the Atlanta Regional Commission for the engineering phase of the Chattahoochee River Greenway. The grant requires a 20%, or $120,000, match from the city. In recent months, the city has been working with the ARC and GDOT to complete the prerequisite steps of the required plan development process.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top