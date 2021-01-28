X

Johns Creek approves contract for Buice Road Trail

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $798,855 construction contract for the Buice Road Trail. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $798,855 construction contract for the Buice Road Trail. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $798,855 construction contract for the Buice Road Trail. The construction contract with Ryde Grading, Inc. will take the existing 8 to 10-foot trail from Papillon Trace to Spruill Road along the south side of the roadway. The trail currently ends at Papillon Trace.

An additional $69,762 task order was also approved for construction engineering and inspection with Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.

The city also entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement with Fulton County for the adjustment and/or relocation of water facilities associated with the construction of the trail extension.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.