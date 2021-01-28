Johns Creek approves contract for Buice Road Trail

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $798,855 construction contract for the Buice Road Trail. The construction contract with Ryde Grading, Inc. will take the existing 8 to 10-foot trail from Papillon Trace to Spruill Road along the south side of the roadway. The trail currently ends at Papillon Trace.
An additional $69,762 task order was also approved for construction engineering and inspection with Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.
The city also entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement with Fulton County for the adjustment and/or relocation of water facilities associated with the construction of the trail extension.