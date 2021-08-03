ajc logo
Johns Creek approves construction contract for Ocee Park soft surface trail

Johns Creek has approved a for construction of the Ocee Park Soft Surface Trail, shown here in orange. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In 2019, Johns Creek identified three key improvements they would like to make at Ocee Park, a shade structure for the tennis courts, a pavilion between the tennis courts and baseball fields, and a soft surface trail.

The city has funded several other major improvements at Ocee Park including the installation of artificial turf in-fields on the four main baseball diamonds, and earlier this year installed a new pavilion between the tennis courts and baseball fields which has been well received by park patrons.

Recently, the Johns Creek City Council approved a $149,550 contract with Professionally Engineered Structures & Associates, LLC for construction of the Ocee Park Soft Surface Trail.

