Johns Creek adds over $150K to tree replacement fund

The city received increases to the Tree Replacement Fund balance by $170,528. These funds will be used in Fiscal Year 2022 for the planting of trees at Cauley Creek Park and/or the Linear Park.

The city’s Tree Replacement Fund is an alternative for developers to help them meet required tree density when tree banking is not desirable. The required replacement fee is 100 percent of the total cost to plant the balance of trees that were unable to be planted to satisfy the site density requirement or recompense tree requirements.