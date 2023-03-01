X
Dark Mode Toggle

Johns Creek accepting applications for Leadership Launch

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Leadership Johns Creek is accepting applications for its 3-day Leadership Launch program taking place March 15-17. The 3-day program provides a behind-the-scenes tour of Johns Creek and connects participants with city, business, healthcare, public safety and government executives.

According to the city, the program is “designed to inspire participants through hands-on learning including The Leadership Challenge (valued at $1,000) with a leadership professional, LinkedIn Training with The LinkedIn Guy.”

Participants gain a better understanding of Johns Creek’s history, economics, education, health and human services as well as current challenges facing the city.

Limited spots available: www.leadershipjohnscreek.com/leadership/leadership-launch-program.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Sandy Springs reports positive feedback from customer survey
8h ago
Milton approves fencing at Legacy Park
Johns Creek needs ideas, vendors, sponsors for Daffodil Days
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

OPINION: Reclaiming joy in Joyland
12h ago
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
12h ago
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top