Johns Creek accepting applications for Leadership Launch

Leadership Johns Creek is accepting applications for its 3-day Leadership Launch program taking place March 15-17. The 3-day program provides a behind-the-scenes tour of Johns Creek and connects participants with city, business, healthcare, public safety and government executives.
According to the city, the program is “designed to inspire participants through hands-on learning including The Leadership Challenge (valued at $1,000) with a leadership professional, LinkedIn Training with The LinkedIn Guy.”
Participants gain a better understanding of Johns Creek’s history, economics, education, health and human services as well as current challenges facing the city.
Limited spots available: www.leadershipjohnscreek.com/leadership/leadership-launch-program.
