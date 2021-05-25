HomeAid Atlanta begins fifth major project at Roswell’s The Drake House

The latest project involves major plumbing repairs and restoration of an eight-unit apartment building at The Drake House. On May 12, HomeAid Atlanta volunteers from Harrison Homes completed interior demolition to make way for R.S. Andrews and North Georgia Inliners to begin plumbing work, which should be completed by the end of May. Lennar will then finish the restoration of the building with new kitchen cabinets, vanities, flooring drywall, and paint.

“We know that it is important to keep services going for the moms and children that rely on The Drake House in their time of need, so we are focusing on eight units at a time,” said Mandy Crater, HomeAid Atlanta Executive Director. “Once the first building is done, we will move on to the next eight units, thus ensuring that not all 16 emergency housing units are offline at the same time. We hope to get all of them repaired and restored by the fall.”