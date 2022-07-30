Home in Sandy Springs okay for in-law suite

Sandy Springs has approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate for 380 Crosstree Lane in the Breakwater subdivision.
The property owner will build an in-law suite and two lower-level offices.
Properties within 2,000 feet of the Chattahoochee River are subject to the Chattahoochee River Corridor Protection Act. Plans must be reviewed and approved by the Atlanta Regional Commission, and the city must hold a public hearing, approve the plan and issue a Metro River Certificate.
ARC reviewed the proposal and found the proposed project is consistent with the Chattahoochee River Corridor Plan.
