ajc logo
X

Home in Sandy Springs okay for in-law suite

Sandy Springs has approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate for 380 Crosstree Ln. in the Breakwater Subdivision. (Google Maps)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Springs has approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate for 380 Crosstree Ln. in the Breakwater Subdivision. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Sandy Springs has approved a Metropolitan River Protection Act Certificate for 380 Crosstree Lane in the Breakwater subdivision.

The property owner will build an in-law suite and two lower-level offices.

Properties within 2,000 feet of the Chattahoochee River are subject to the Chattahoochee River Corridor Protection Act. Plans must be reviewed and approved by the Atlanta Regional Commission, and the city must hold a public hearing, approve the plan and issue a Metro River Certificate.

ARC reviewed the proposal and found the proposed project is consistent with the Chattahoochee River Corridor Plan.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Cobb approves $17 minimum wage and pay increases for county staff22h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Rain, storms to curb high temps for metro Atlanta
1h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
20h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
18h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
18h ago
Austin Riley adds to sensational July in win over Diamondbacks
10h ago
The Latest
North Fulton Community Charities seeks volunteers
55m ago
Roswell Fire to distribute weather alert radios
14h ago
Partnership may bring improvements to Liberty Square Park
18h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top