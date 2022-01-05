Hamburger icon
Hiking and a bamboo forest to enjoy at East Palisades Indian Trail in Sandy Springs

Hikers and runners are meeting their fitness goals and moments of Zen challenges at the East Palisades Indian Trail in Sandy Springs. (Courtesy Visit Sandy Springs)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Hikers and runners in Sandy Springs are meeting their fitness goals and moments of Zen challenges at the East Palisades Indian Trail, 1425 Indian Trail NW in Sandy Springs.

This section of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area boasts rugged, all-dirt trails with rocky sections and steep inclines leading to several high-elevation river overlooks. The park features historic ruins as well as numerous trail segments and sections, all easily navigable using various trail maps and posts throughout the park.

East Palisades also features a unique and calming Bamboo Forest full of 30-foot-tall bamboo stalks.

The nearby river is popular with kayakers for its Class 1 and Class 2 whitewater rapids resulting from sharply angular rocks visible as boaters travel the river’s path.

Park trails and waters are open for day-use only from dawn to dusk. Two different parking lots are available but plan ahead if meeting a group since but both lots are relatively small.

Details and maps www.tinyurl.com/SSEastPalisadesTrail and http://go.usa.gov/DNCA.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
