Help The Drake House with Amazon Wish List purchases

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell-based The Drake House assists single mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in North Fulton. The nonprofit, named in honor of Roswell native Mary Drake, a founder of North Fulton Community Charities, serves at least 50 families and 100 children each year through two apartment buildings.

Donations are always welcome, but the community can get specific by purchasing much-needed items from the organization’s Amazon Wishlist. Items change frequently; check back often for immediate needs.

Items on the list when the AJC checked included essential items like shampoo, facial tissue, toilet paper, microwaves and air filters. Current needs: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1HP7IY1KAO6BP/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.

