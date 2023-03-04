Help The Drake House with Amazon Wish List purchases

Donations are always welcome, but the community can get specific by purchasing much-needed items from the organization’s Amazon Wishlist. Items change frequently; check back often for immediate needs.

Items on the list when the AJC checked included essential items like shampoo, facial tissue, toilet paper, microwaves and air filters. Current needs: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1HP7IY1KAO6BP/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.