Goodwill North Georgia inaugural gala benefitting job training raises $290K

The other two finalists for the monetary prize were Wesley Chenoweth who started Grizzly Delivery transportation company for passengers and courier services between Athens and Atlanta; and James Thomas, who owns Montfichet & Company, an affordable marketing services firm.

Goodwill North Georgia operates 14 career centers that support free job training and placement services to thousands job seekers. In fiscal year 2022, the organization has helped over 16,000 get connected with jobs, according to the nonprofit.

“Over the last five years, Goodwill of North Georgia has helped 37,000 families move out of poverty,” Parker said. “The Battle of the BIZ gala played an important role in raising critical funds for our mission. Because of the generosity of our sponsors and guests, Goodwill will continue to change the lives of the jobseekers who need us most in our community.”