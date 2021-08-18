Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Alpharetta requires negative COVID test or vaccination

The Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Alpharetta has announced new safety measures. Beginning immediately, audience members are welcome with proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. All groups will be asked to wear a face covering or mask while indoors. The same testing/vaccination protocols will be enforced for artists, staff and volunteers.
The theatre will accept a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours, or from a rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours, of the performance. Patrons can purchase a self-administered test kit from the theatre on site and take it in a private area. (Please allow 20 minutes before the start of the show for this procedure.)
Proof of full vaccination includes a physical card, photo of a card, or digital confirmation showing a date of final dose at least 14 days prior to the performance. Patrons will need to show a photo ID to confirm the test result or immunization record is listed in their name.
Additional theatre safety precautions include no-touch ticket scanning, distanced seating, digital programs, and electrostatic sanitization spray of the theatre and lobby before and after every performance.
If uncomfortable with the new safety protocol, the theatre will refund tickets for the Vibrant Voices series purchased before Aug. 14. Other tickets may be exchanged for a future performance. Email boxoffice@get.org.
Details about the new safety procedures: www.get.org/health-and-safety-policies/.