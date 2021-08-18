Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Alpharetta requires negative COVID test or vaccination

The theatre will accept a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours, or from a rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours, of the performance. Patrons can purchase a self-administered test kit from the theatre on site and take it in a private area. (Please allow 20 minutes before the start of the show for this procedure.)

Proof of full vaccination includes a physical card, photo of a card, or digital confirmation showing a date of final dose at least 14 days prior to the performance. Patrons will need to show a photo ID to confirm the test result or immunization record is listed in their name.