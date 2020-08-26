X

GDOT seeks comments on planned Milton roundabout

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans a “mini-roundabout” to replace the current four-way stop sign at the intersection of Birmingham Highway (Ga. 372) and Birmingham Road/Hickory Flat Road. It has a website where residents can submit comments: https://bit.ly/2EhnQFI
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans a “mini-roundabout” to replace the current four-way stop sign at the intersection of Birmingham Highway (Ga. 372) and Birmingham Road/Hickory Flat Road. It has a website where residents can submit comments: https://bit.ly/2EhnQFI

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County | 45 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Georgia Department of Transportation is going online to seek resident’s comments on a proposed, $2.4 million, “mini-roundabout” on Birmingham Highway in Milton.

"If approved and completed, a roundabout would replace the current four-way stop sign at the intersection of Birmingham Highway (also known as State Route 372) and Birmingham Road/Hickory Flat Road," according to an announcement by Milton.

The roundabout would have approach lanes 12 feet wide, roundabout lanes 16 feet wide, an “inside circulatory diameter” of about 85 feet, pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks five feet wide, and a 20 mph speed limit.

To comment, residents can call up GDOT’s public outreach web page, https://bit.ly/2EhnQFI, scroll down to the Aug. 18-Sept. 11 listing for the Birmingham Highway project, and click on “English” or “Spanish.” Comments will be taken through Sept. 11. Information: https://bit.ly/2QfP4yY

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.