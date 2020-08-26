GDOT seeks comments on planned Milton roundabout

"If approved and completed, a roundabout would replace the current four-way stop sign at the intersection of Birmingham Highway (also known as State Route 372) and Birmingham Road/Hickory Flat Road," according to an announcement by Milton.

The roundabout would have approach lanes 12 feet wide, roundabout lanes 16 feet wide, an “inside circulatory diameter” of about 85 feet, pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks five feet wide, and a 20 mph speed limit.