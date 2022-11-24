ajc logo
GDOT postpones traffic shift at Windward Parkway in Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation has postponed lane closures on Ga. 400 to shift traffic alignment between Windward Parkway (exit 11) and McFarland Road (Exit 12A) that had been scheduled to begin Nov. 11. The traffic shift will now occur after the holiday season.

The construction will begin on the northbound side of Ga. 400. Once the northbound traffic shift is complete, the southbound shift will be put in place. Both traffic shifts will be in place for the duration of the project.

This is the beginning of approved project that adds northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes on Ga. 400 south to Windward Parkway ramps and north to McFarland Parkway ramps and replaces the McGinnis Ferry Road bridge.

