GDOT postpones traffic shift at Windward Parkway in Alpharetta

The construction will begin on the northbound side of Ga. 400. Once the northbound traffic shift is complete, the southbound shift will be put in place. Both traffic shifts will be in place for the duration of the project.

This is the beginning of approved project that adds northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes on Ga. 400 south to Windward Parkway ramps and north to McFarland Parkway ramps and replaces the McGinnis Ferry Road bridge.