Gate City Brewing to help fund Big Creek Park track expansion

The Roswell Recreation Commission recently approved a sponsorship agreement between the city, Roswell-Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO) and Gate City Brewing for funding the pump track expansion at Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Road.
Last fall, RAMBO received approval to expand the pump track mountain biking area with new features and activities for beginner riders including new dirt rollers and berms, boulders and bridges, skinnies and ladders.
Gate City Brewing is donating $750 toward the project. The city promotes the sponsorship by using Gate City’s logo and name for signage in a visible area along the new skills area of the trail for a period of five years.
