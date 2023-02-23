Fulton voter education bus coming to Alpharetta

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections regularly partners with civic, business and religious organizations to conduct voter registration drives. According to Fulton’s website this education and outreach opportunity is a non-partisan effort “to nurture enthusiasm for the electoral process and to reach out to eligible voters across the county.”

The event will provide information on upcoming elections, early voting, how to obtain an absentee ballot and acceptable identification requirements at the polls. Voters can also obtain Georgia Voter Identification Cards and register to vote.