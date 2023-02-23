X
Fulton voter education bus coming to Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Fulton County Voter Education Mobile Bus will be on hand 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Alpharetta International Academy, 4772 Webb Bridge Road.

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections regularly partners with civic, business and religious organizations to conduct voter registration drives. According to Fulton’s website this education and outreach opportunity is a non-partisan effort “to nurture enthusiasm for the electoral process and to reach out to eligible voters across the county.”

The event will provide information on upcoming elections, early voting, how to obtain an absentee ballot and acceptable identification requirements at the polls. Voters can also obtain Georgia Voter Identification Cards and register to vote.

Information on elections in Fulton County and how to schedule an event: fultonelections.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
