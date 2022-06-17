ajc logo
Fulton County Schools holding job fair June 25

Fulton County Schools is holding a job fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at North Springs High School in Sandy Springs. (Courtesy Fulton County Public Schools)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

Fulton County Schools is looking to hire various operations support positions for locations in North Fulton. Plan to attend a job fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at North Springs High School, 7447 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Job opportunities include maintenance, police and security, custodians, paraprofessionals, food service workers and transportation positions. Hiring incentives are available for most positions with competitive salaries, no weekend hours, benefits and employee wellness programs.

Details: jobs.fultonschools.org.

