Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Fulton County

Cook Out, 11475 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 99/A

Cooks & Soldiers, 691 14th St., Atlanta. 100/A

La Fonda Latina, 4427 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 76/C

Tom, Dick & Hank, 3807 Main St., College Park. 92/A

Wagaya, 339 14th St., Atlanta. 95/A

