Fulton County Library System launches online learning resource

Earlier this year, Fulton County Library System launched a variety of new digital resources to enhance an already extensive digital library experience, amid COVID-19. Popular library digital resources launched earlier this year included Lynda.com, Kanopy, Creative Bug, among others.
Now, it has launched Paper.co, a free, online tutoring service, for Fulton County residents and library card holders, according to a press release.
Through Paper’s remote learning platform, students are provided unlimited 24/7 access to online tutoring in any subject from a fully vetted Paper educator, and essay review with annotated feedback within 24 hours. Through Socratic instruction methods, students are guided through concepts to find the answers on their own.
In addition to providing free academic support to Fulton County library card holders, Paper.co will also be available for CLASS PASS participants from Atlanta Public Schools, who currently use student identification credentials to access many of the library’s resources.
With many districts continuing to teach children with remote learning, the need for flexible and personalized online support for students has only increased. In partnering with Paper, the Fulton County Library System is helping close the divide between those who can afford private tutoring and those who cannot.
“The Fulton County Library System is very excited to begin offering Paper to library patrons. This new online tutoring resource will allow the Library System to support students, families, and teachers as they continue navigating this virtual world of homeschooling and virtual learning during COVID-19, with the resources and support they need from their public library. We look forward to seeing the impact on student success as Paper begins providing services to our library cardholders,” said Gayle Holloman, Executive Director of the Fulton County Library System.
Teachers in Paper’s partner organizations have reported seeing an increase in students' grades since using Paper, and many students have reported feeling more confident with their school work.
Information: www.fulcolibrary.org/digitallibrary or paper.co