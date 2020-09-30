Fulton County Library System launches online learning resource

Now, it has launched Paper.co, a free, online tutoring service, for Fulton County residents and library card holders, according to a press release.

Through Paper’s remote learning platform, students are provided unlimited 24/7 access to online tutoring in any subject from a fully vetted Paper educator, and essay review with annotated feedback within 24 hours. Through Socratic instruction methods, students are guided through concepts to find the answers on their own.