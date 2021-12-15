ajc logo
Fulton accepting applications for arts and culture grant funding

The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture is accepting applications for the upcoming 2022 Contracts for Services funding cycle.
The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture is accepting applications for the upcoming 2022 Contracts for Services funding cycle.

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
2 hours ago

The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture is accepting applications for the upcoming 2022 Contracts for Services funding cycle. Grant funding will range from $1,000 to $50,000 for Fulton-based artists, arts, cultural and community based nonprofit organizations and artist collectives.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. January 30, 2022: http://fulton.dullestech.net/index.do.

The department offers technical assistance webinars to answer questions about the 2022 arts funding cycle. The free sessions include an overview of the guidelines, a review of applicant eligibility, funding categories, and the application submission process.

Register to attend webinars 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 16: www.tinyurl.com/ArtsRegister16 and 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14: www.tinyurl.com/ArtsRegister14.

Additional information: http://fulton.dullestech.net. Questions: cfs@fultoncountyga.gov.

