Friends of Lost Corner will continue support of Lost Corner Preserve

Sandy Springs recently renewed an agreement with the Friends of Lost Corner to provide programming at the Lost Corner Preserve, 7300 Brandon Mill Road. The park serves over 8,000 residents each year.

The nonprofit FOLC have been working with the city since 2013 to increase funding, community involvement and volunteer support of the 24-acre Lost Corner Preserve. Past funding initiatives include grant awards from the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District, the Alyssum Garden Club and Dunwoody Women’s Club.

According to city documents, “FOLC have also contributed leadership and technical guidance to community projects ranging from bee colonization, corporate volunteer days and numerous BSA Eagle Scout projects to benefit the local environment.”

FOLC supports the city’s Recreation and Parks Department by providing extra assistance and budgetary income to help maintain the cottage and grounds, supplement recreational programs, fundraise to supplement physical improvements, boost communication outreach and enhance educational programming.