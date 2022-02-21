Four North Fulton historical societies hosting special Black History Month program

Like much of the post-Civil War South, Fulton County offered a free public education to black students only through the 7th grade. In 1950, a new Alpharetta Colored School opened on Kimball Bridge Road to serve students in grades 1 through 12.

Three years later at the request of its first graduating class, the school’s name was changed to Bailey-Johnson in honor of Alpharetta blacksmith George “Hard” Bailey, who donated land for the school, and Warren Johnson of Roswell, a former slave and lifelong advocate for black education.