Food pantry need is urgently ongoing, not just at the holidays

According to Director of Marketing and Communications Melissa Pinsky, “Overall we are serving a lot more people than we have in the past.”

High grocery prices combined with a backlog of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) renewals pushed the nonprofit’s food orders to over 4,500 a month this summer. In June, NFCC filled 38% more orders than in June 2022, and 94% more than in June 2021. This works out to serving around 180 families a day, six days a week. Four years ago, NFCC was averaging half that amount each day.

While reports show inflation seems to be stabilizing and the U.S. may avoid a recession, the reality for many families is their salaries haven’t caught up with higher food, clothing and fuel prices.

“There are people coming in who you would think are making a decent living, but the reality is that because of their rent and because of the cost of groceries, the pantry is what’s getting them by and allowing them to stay in their home and to make sure their lights are on, and their children have what they need,” said Pinsky.

At the same time as the need has increased, contributions to the food pantry, thrift store and monetary donations are lagging behind.

“The donations haven’t kept up with the demand,” said Director of Pantry Melody Fortin. “It’s not that people aren’t giving, it’s just that the demand is growing so much.”

The NFCC operates a “Digital Client Choice Pantry.” Clients who qualify as living in the NFCC service area receive a certain number of points based on the size of their families that they can use each time they shop at the food pantry.

“Our families actually shop on computers and because of that, and because I firmly believe in giving people choice they can shop whenever they want,” said Fortin. “They come in and use those points the way that they need to use it, not the way we tell them to use it.”

Fortin notes all NFCC programs are designed with choice in mind, “It’s hard for people to walk into the food pantry and say they need help. It’s such a basic instinct to be able to feed your family and take care of them so it’s very difficult for someone to walk in. That’s why we really make it as easy as possible with dignity and choice.”

“It’s a low barrier program. We don’t ask about their financial situation,” added Fortin. “We’re their first line of defense. We want people to think when they’re in trouble, I can go to the pantry and get food that will save me money to pay my electric bill, it will save me money to fix my car, stay in my house.”

For people looking for ways to impact their communities, local food pantries like NFCC offer many ways for groups and families to give back through food drives, fundraising and donations of clothing and goods to their thrift store (which generated $1.38 million last year to help support NFCC programs).

“Don’t wait for the holidays,” implored Fortin. Yes, NFCC is already preparing for their Warm Coats Drive, Thanksgiving Food Distribution and Toyland Shop, but many food pantry shelves are empty now. Make a difference at www.nfcchelp.org.