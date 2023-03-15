X

Flex Lane from Pitts Road to Holcomb Bridge becomes permanent shoulder

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Beginning March 17, the flex lane from Pitts Road to Holcomb Bridge Road in Sandy Springs will become a permanent shoulder. This is in preparation for the Ga. 400 Phase 1 Design-Build project creating Ga. 400 Express Lanes.

The Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road bridges over Ga. 400 will be replaced and widened to accommodate the future express lanes along Ga. 400.

According to the project website, “the Pitts Road Bridge will be replaced and widened with a raised profile to allow for a 12-foot, multi-use path on the south side, a sidewalk on the north side, as well as interior barrier walls on both the north and south sides separating pedestrians from the two travel lanes.” Sandy Springs has worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the future bridge aesthetics.

Details, including cross-sections of each planned bridge: www.tinyurl.com/Ga400FlexLanes.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
