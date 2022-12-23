Find the job you need in Sandy Springs Jan. 12

Sandy Springs is partnering with the Community Assistance Career Center and Goodwill of North Georgia to connect employers and jobseekers during a job fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at City Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way.
The Sandy Springs Connects job fair will feature employers from a wide range of industries and company sizes in Sandy Springs and surrounding communities.
“The City of Sandy Springs has all the components that make it a great location to work,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul in a statement. “We are home to six Fortune 500 headquarters and multiple businesses that provide a variety of services for local, national, and international clients.”
Companies with multiple job openings and career paths can apply to participate at www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsConnectsEmployer.
View a list of participating companies, including potential jobs and basic employer information and register to attend: www.ourcac.org/sandy-springs-connects/.
