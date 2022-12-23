ajc logo
X

Find the job you need in Sandy Springs Jan. 12

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs is partnering with the Community Assistance Career Center and Goodwill of North Georgia to connect employers and jobseekers during a job fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at City Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way.

The Sandy Springs Connects job fair will feature employers from a wide range of industries and company sizes in Sandy Springs and surrounding communities.

“The City of Sandy Springs has all the components that make it a great location to work,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul in a statement. “We are home to six Fortune 500 headquarters and multiple businesses that provide a variety of services for local, national, and international clients.”

Companies with multiple job openings and career paths can apply to participate at www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsConnectsEmployer.

View a list of participating companies, including potential jobs and basic employer information and register to attend: www.ourcac.org/sandy-springs-connects/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat30m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Storm-driven flight cancellations disrupt travelers, package deliveries
2h ago

Credit: FACEBOOK

Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before...
5h ago

Credit: FACEBOOK

Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before...
5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Hugo Posh Investments

Construction started to redevelop historic Roswell mansion into luxury club and hotel
3h ago
Roswell grants division manager recognized for excellence
4h ago
Alpharetta seeking volunteers for homeless count
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
4h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top