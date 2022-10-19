ajc logo
Financial tech company hosts 10 British startups in Sandy Springs

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Deluxe, a payments and business technology company, recently hosted a delegation of 10 British Financial Technology (Fintech) firms at the company’s Innovation Center, 5565 Glenridge Connector in Sandy Springs.

The event, a partnership with the Department for International Trade, a United Kingdom Government organization, was designed to promote transatlantic collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, and to strengthen ties between Atlanta and the U.K. as leading regional and global Fintech markets.

Ten companies were selected to showcase their products and expertise to Deluxe leadership for feedback and advice while learning about the Atlanta Fintech market from local economic development organizations, industry bodies and academia.

The 10 Fintech startups in attendance were BR-DGE, Centelli, Datactics, EarthID, Eedenbull, Float, Identitech, Liberis, Willo and Yoello.

