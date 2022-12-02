Family Promise celebrates new Roswell headquarters

Family Promise of North Fulton/Dekalb has found a new home at the Grove Way Community Center, 160 Frank Lewis Drive in Roswell.
Family Promise, a nonprofit organization, partners with local churches to provide the community with temporary housing assistance, hospitality and case management for families with children experiencing homelessness. They work with families to achieve sustainable independence to end homelessness one family at a time.
The new space will allow the organization to better coordinate efforts between host churches and the services they provide to families.
In addition to the move, Family Promise also recently celebrated new signage for their delivery truck. The truck supports their efforts to transport beds and supplies for families from congregation to congregation.
Since 2021, Family Promise of North Fulton/Dekalb has served 1,241 individuals and helped 10 families graduate into independent housing.
More about Family Promise: www.familypromisenfd.org.
About the Author
Credit: Contributed by Old Capital Museum