Event company seeks approval for event/tutoring facility in Alpharetta

Enriched Events, LLC is seeking Alpharetta’s approval to use a 5,520-square-foot suite in The Shops at Old Milton, 4150 Old Milton Parkway, as a special event facility and tutoring business. (Google Maps)
North Fulton County | 27 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

With a somewhat unusual plan, Enriched Events, LLC is seeking Alpharetta’s approval to use a 5,520-square-foot suite in The Shops at Old Milton, 4150 Old Milton Parkway, as a special event facility and tutoring business. The event portion of the plan would include weddings, receptions, repass dinners, corporate dinners, seminars, educational workshops, graduation ceremonies and networking events.

According to Enriched Events’ application, “the event venue will be run by nurses who will also use the venue to tutor college nursing students.”

Alpharetta’s Community Zoning Information Meeting will be held online at 6 p.m. March 10. This is an informal meeting to allow the public to view current applications and speak with the applicants. The Planning Commission will hear the application at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council in April.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/n38udwjm.

