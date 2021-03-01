Event company seeks approval for event/tutoring facility in Alpharetta

According to Enriched Events’ application, “the event venue will be run by nurses who will also use the venue to tutor college nursing students.”

Alpharetta’s Community Zoning Information Meeting will be held online at 6 p.m. March 10. This is an informal meeting to allow the public to view current applications and speak with the applicants. The Planning Commission will hear the application at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.