Drake House to benefit from girls’ night out

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber Women’s Business Network is hosting a Girls’ Night Out to benefit The Drake House at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at The Drake Closet, 6030 Sandy Springs Cr. NE.
Members attending are encouraged to bring gently used women’s clothing, shoes and accessories to donate. Then enjoy drinks, light bites, shopping and networking.
The Drake Closet, a boutique benefiting the Drake House, sells new and gently used ladies’ clothing, shoes, and accessories.
The Drake House provides short-term crisis housing, education and empowerment programs for homeless single mothers and their children in North Metro Atlanta. Mothers living in The Drake House facilities also use clothing donations for interviews and employment opportunities.
Learn more at www.thedrakehouse.org/the-drake-closet/. Register for Girl’s Night Out: www.tinyurl.com/SSPChamberGirlsNightOut.
About the Author