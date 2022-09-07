Donations to fire station show community gratitude

Recently 11 local Sandy Springs neighborhoods joined forces to donate a new grill to the fire station. Led by Ronda Smith, neighborhoods participating include Amberidge, Brandon Mill, Breakwater, Enclave at Long Island, Glenridge Hammond, Mountaire Springs, Mount Vernon Woods, North Springs, Telfair, Woodcliff and Wyndham Hills.

In another generous donation, the Sandy Springs Lowe’s store at 5925 Roswell Road recently delivered new toolboxes to the station.