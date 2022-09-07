ajc logo
X

Donations to fire station show community gratitude

Recently 11 local Sandy Springs neighborhoods joined forces to donate a new grill to the fire station. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Combined ShapeCaption
Recently 11 local Sandy Springs neighborhoods joined forces to donate a new grill to the fire station. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs’ Fire Station 2 was demolished in 2020, making way for a new station to be constructed at the same location, 135 Johnson Ferry Road. The new station is nearing a grand opening and the community is showing their gratitude to the men and women who help provide their public safety.

Recently 11 local Sandy Springs neighborhoods joined forces to donate a new grill to the fire station. Led by Ronda Smith, neighborhoods participating include Amberidge, Brandon Mill, Breakwater, Enclave at Long Island, Glenridge Hammond, Mountaire Springs, Mount Vernon Woods, North Springs, Telfair, Woodcliff and Wyndham Hills.

In another generous donation, the Sandy Springs Lowe’s store at 5925 Roswell Road recently delivered new toolboxes to the station.

Details about a Fire Station 2 grand opening to come soon.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office8h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
12h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
7h ago
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
7h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
18m ago
The Latest
In-depth architectural design work begins for Holocaust memorial center
7h ago
Milton taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
10h ago
Johns Creek installs second gateway marker
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top