Donations to fire station show community gratitude

Sandy Springs’ Fire Station 2 was demolished in 2020, making way for a new station to be constructed at the same location, 135 Johnson Ferry Road. The new station is nearing a grand opening and the community is showing their gratitude to the men and women who help provide their public safety.
Recently 11 local Sandy Springs neighborhoods joined forces to donate a new grill to the fire station. Led by Ronda Smith, neighborhoods participating include Amberidge, Brandon Mill, Breakwater, Enclave at Long Island, Glenridge Hammond, Mountaire Springs, Mount Vernon Woods, North Springs, Telfair, Woodcliff and Wyndham Hills.
In another generous donation, the Sandy Springs Lowe’s store at 5925 Roswell Road recently delivered new toolboxes to the station.
Details about a Fire Station 2 grand opening to come soon.
