‘Dino’ eggs help Sandy Springs win recreation award

Dinosaur eggs were a key ingredient in the recipe Sandy Springs’ parks department used to win a state award.
The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association honored the department for its dinosaur-inspired Dino Egg Hunt held on April 3 for children who have disabilities. The city received the Recreation Programming Network Outstanding Special Event Award during the association’s annual conference Nov. 2 in Columbus.
Jane Jarrett, program manager for the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks department, accepted the award, a statement said.
“The Dino Egg Hunt was a family event where children with disabilities and their siblings could participate, interact with each other and create a sense of community,” said Mayor Rusty Paul in the statement. “Events like these speak to the character of our great city, and I couldn’t be happier that our Recreation and Parks department was recognized for their efforts.”
The April event, which was structured to accommodate children who use wheelchairs, was held at Morgan Falls Overlook Park with carnival games and dinosaur-themed inflatables, the statement added. The event had two sessions for the hunt, both with a maximum of 20 participants for social distancing.
Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks will host a free movie night with craft activities and games for children who have disabilities on Dec. 3. More information is available on the city website. sandyspringsga.gov/events/movie-night-children-disabilities
