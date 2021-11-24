‘Dino’ eggs help Sandy Springs win recreation award

“The Dino Egg Hunt was a family event where children with disabilities and their siblings could participate, interact with each other and create a sense of community,” said Mayor Rusty Paul in the statement. “Events like these speak to the character of our great city, and I couldn’t be happier that our Recreation and Parks department was recognized for their efforts.”

The April event, which was structured to accommodate children who use wheelchairs, was held at Morgan Falls Overlook Park with carnival games and dinosaur-themed inflatables, the statement added. The event had two sessions for the hunt, both with a maximum of 20 participants for social distancing.