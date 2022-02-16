Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Developer withdraws plan for condos on Thompson Street in Alpharetta

The Alcovy Group has withdrawn its plan to build 12 high-end condominiums on 1.13 acres at 82 and 92 Thompson Street in Alpharetta. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
The Alcovy Group has withdrawn its plan to build 12 high-end condominiums on 1.13 acres at 82 and 92 Thompson Street in Alpharetta. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Alcovy Group has withdrawn its plan to build 12 high-end condominiums on 1.13 acres at 82 and 92 Thompson St. in Alpharetta. The developer had been slated to request a zoning change for the project at the Feb. 7 Alpharetta City Council meeting.

The proposed project would also have provided pedestrian and cyclist access between Thompson Street and the Alpha Loop Trail.

Alpharetta announced the withdrawal of the project on social media and the city’s website. At the time of reporting, over 200 comments had ensued on Facebook, with many expressing concerns about over development in the city.

A vast majority of comments, however, resulted from the city stating, “Unfortunately, a few comments that were posted to this thread have had to be hidden due to being in violation of the page policies in that they were disrespectful or disparaging to other citizens. A couple also included vulgarities.” Comments then diverged away from the proposed development itself to concerns about censorship and First Amendment Rights.

Details about the developer’s proposal: https://bit.ly/3gvqqap.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Smyrna restores cemetery, gravesites of former slaves
1h ago
Roswell residents blunt mayor’s move for more authority over city departments
5h ago
Sandy Springs approves contract for call center services
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top