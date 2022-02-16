Developer withdraws plan for condos on Thompson Street in Alpharetta

The Alcovy Group has withdrawn its plan to build 12 high-end condominiums on 1.13 acres at 82 and 92 Thompson St. in Alpharetta. The developer had been slated to request a zoning change for the project at the Feb. 7 Alpharetta City Council meeting.
The proposed project would also have provided pedestrian and cyclist access between Thompson Street and the Alpha Loop Trail.
Alpharetta announced the withdrawal of the project on social media and the city’s website. At the time of reporting, over 200 comments had ensued on Facebook, with many expressing concerns about over development in the city.
A vast majority of comments, however, resulted from the city stating, “Unfortunately, a few comments that were posted to this thread have had to be hidden due to being in violation of the page policies in that they were disrespectful or disparaging to other citizens. A couple also included vulgarities.” Comments then diverged away from the proposed development itself to concerns about censorship and First Amendment Rights.
Details about the developer’s proposal: https://bit.ly/3gvqqap.
