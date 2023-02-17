Couple’s historic Hembree property rezoned for continued restoration

“We’ve basically done gentle removal of 1970s paneling, anything we could do to get the house ready before the (other renovations),” Brandy Kirshner said on Thursday.

The Hembree family donated the 1,400 square foot home and land to the Roswell Historical Society in 2006. Considered an endangered historic property, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation managed the sale last summer with conditions that the future owner would preserve the home and limit remodeling.

Amariah Hembree’s son, James, built the house, according to the Roswell Historical Society. Descendants lived on the land for eight generations.

The remaining 1.5-acre property is the last of 600 acres the Hembree family came to own.

Amariah’ son, Elihu, is buried on the property.