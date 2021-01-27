Construction at Johns Creek City Hall will relocate some offices

Office construction is beginning on the first floor of Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, resulting in the need for some offices to temporarily relocate to different first floor locations.
For those coming to city hall to do business with the city’s Revenue Division (ex: business tax licenses, alcohol licenses), Community Development (ex: building permits, zoning), and Municipal Court, wayfinding signs will be posted throughout city hall, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Construction is expected to be complete this spring. Details, including contact information for each business office: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekCityHall.