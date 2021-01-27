X

Construction at Johns Creek City Hall will relocate some offices

Office construction on the first floor of Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, will result in the need to temporarily relocate offices to different first floor locations. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
Office construction on the first floor of Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, will result in the need to temporarily relocate offices to different first floor locations. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County | 12 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Office construction is beginning on the first floor of Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, resulting in the need for some offices to temporarily relocate to different first floor locations.

For those coming to city hall to do business with the city’s Revenue Division (ex: business tax licenses, alcohol licenses), Community Development (ex: building permits, zoning), and Municipal Court, wayfinding signs will be posted throughout city hall, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction is expected to be complete this spring. Details, including contact information for each business office: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekCityHall.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.