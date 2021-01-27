Construction at Johns Creek City Hall will relocate some offices

For those coming to city hall to do business with the city’s Revenue Division (ex: business tax licenses, alcohol licenses), Community Development (ex: building permits, zoning), and Municipal Court, wayfinding signs will be posted throughout city hall, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction is expected to be complete this spring. Details, including contact information for each business office: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekCityHall.