Community Assistance Center report shows great need

Despite the challenges created during the pandemic, CAC was able to help 5,948 individuals, including 2,288 children, from 2,299 households. The program provided more than $1.1 million in rent and utility financial assistance to households helping 856 families avoid eviction.

Through their food pantry, CAC distributed 517,000 pounds of food to more than 3,156 individuals, many who visit the pantry regularly.