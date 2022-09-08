ajc logo
Community Assistance Center report shows great need

Despite the challenges created during the pandemic, CAC was able to help 5,948 individuals, including 2,288 children, from 2,299 households. (Courtesy Community Assistance Center)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center recently released a video annual report showing how the program has grown from an initial 400-square-foot closet to four operating sites serving the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody communities.

Despite the challenges created during the pandemic, CAC was able to help 5,948 individuals, including 2,288 children, from 2,299 households. The program provided more than $1.1 million in rent and utility financial assistance to households helping 856 families avoid eviction.

Through their food pantry, CAC distributed 517,000 pounds of food to more than 3,156 individuals, many who visit the pantry regularly.

The program also provided 905 students with school supplies in 2021, 562 summer lunches and 1,490 holiday gifts to ensure children felt loved.

The education program worked with 248 adults, with another 184 completing ESOL courses.

Full details: www.ourcac.org/#annual-report.

