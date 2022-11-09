Community Assistance Center offers employment workshops

The Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center, in partnership with Goodwill of North Georgia, provides free workshop sessions to help jobseekers in their employment search. The next workshop, Finding Remote Employment, will be held 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 16 in an online format.
Learn what is needed to succeed in remote work and if a remote job is a good fit.
At every event, participants will have the opportunity to register for Goodwill’s Career Connector platform, which provides access to tools like a resume builder, job board and job training.
Details and additional information about CAC’s Career Center: www.ourcac.org/career-center/.
