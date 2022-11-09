Exclusive
Evening update in ePaper: Latest on Georgia’s 2022 election
ajc logo
X

Community Assistance Center offers employment workshops

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center, in partnership with Goodwill of North Georgia, provides free workshop sessions to help jobseekers in their employment search. The next workshop, Finding Remote Employment, will be held 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 16 in an online format.

Learn what is needed to succeed in remote work and if a remote job is a good fit.

At every event, participants will have the opportunity to register for Goodwill’s Career Connector platform, which provides access to tools like a resume builder, job board and job training.

Details and additional information about CAC’s Career Center: www.ourcac.org/career-center/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Georgia U.S. Senate race heading to runoff5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From boos to a blowout: How Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams again
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
9h ago
Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton ups rental fees for Legacy Park fields
10m ago
Johns Creek sets guidelines for golf carts in neighborhoods
2h ago
Milton awards environmental education grants to 4 public schools
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
4h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top