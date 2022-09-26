Comment period open for Roswell Riverwalk Medical Center

This project involves construction of a medical center on about 12 acres near Ga. 400, Raintree Drive and Market Boulevard. During construction of the medical center and supporting facilities 19,882 square feet of buffer will be impacted. The proposed project is along an unnamed intermittent stream near the Chattahoochee River in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.

Plans include an erosion and sediment control plan based on conservation and engineering practices which meet or exceed the standards in the Manual for Erosion and Sediment Control in Georgia.