Comment period open for Roswell Riverwalk Medical Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

As with most construction projects in Roswell near the Chattahoochee River, the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch is offering concerned citizens an opportunity to comment on plans for the Roswell Riverwalk Medical Center near Raintree Drive and Market Boulevard.

This project involves construction of a medical center on about 12 acres near Ga. 400, Raintree Drive and Market Boulevard. During construction of the medical center and supporting facilities 19,882 square feet of buffer will be impacted. The proposed project is along an unnamed intermittent stream near the Chattahoochee River in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.

Plans include an erosion and sediment control plan based on conservation and engineering practices which meet or exceed the standards in the Manual for Erosion and Sediment Control in Georgia.

Comment by contacting Arnettia Murphy at 470-607-2940 or arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
