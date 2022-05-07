Comment period open for dam rehabilitation project

The Heritage at Roswell Neighborhood Association plan will repair an existing small dam by excavating the emergency spillway channel, adding a reinforced riser and conduit, re-grading the downstream slope, and adding riprap to the plunge pool.

Woody vegetation will be removed from the dam slope and replaced with appropriate vegetation. The proposed project will result in about 360 total linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting approximately 2 months at the unnamed tributary to Willeo Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed.