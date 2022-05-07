Comment period open for dam rehabilitation project

The public has until May 18 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch on The Heritage at Roswell Dam Rehabilitation project.
The Heritage at Roswell Neighborhood Association plan will repair an existing small dam by excavating the emergency spillway channel, adding a reinforced riser and conduit, re-grading the downstream slope, and adding riprap to the plunge pool.
Woody vegetation will be removed from the dam slope and replaced with appropriate vegetation. The proposed project will result in about 360 total linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting approximately 2 months at the unnamed tributary to Willeo Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed.
Site plans are available for review at the EPD Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Ave. SW, Suite 418 West, Atlanta. Contact Arnettia Murphy at 404-656-4147 or email arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans.
